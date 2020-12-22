Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan breaks down how first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed

DETROIT – The city of Detroit received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, and on Tuesday, Mayor Mike Duggan broke down how it will be distributed.

Duggan also got his first dose of the vaccine. He said Tuesday was about leading by example, showing how confident he is in the vaccine and hoping the rest of the city’s employees will follow suit.

On Monday, 2,000 of the Moderna vaccines were sent to Detroit.

Duggan said 30 employees of the health department will receive their first doses of the vaccine Wednesday. This week, 1,200 first responders, emergency medical workers and firefighters will get their doses.

Next week, home health care workers will receive the vaccine, followed in January by those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

As more vaccines become available, the hope is to expand vaccinations to a larger scale at the TCF Center, Duggan said.

He acknowledged there are many people who feel hesitant to take the vaccine.

“While I believe this is the right thing to do, we will not mandate you do it,” Duggan said. “It’s your choice. (There will be) no discipline or punishment.”

The city, Henry Ford Health System nor the Detroit Medical Center have mandated the vaccine. Leaders said it’s important to educate people so they can understand the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

Duggan said he sat in the injection chair with confidence because he read the science and listened to physicians.

“It was no different than getting my flu shot,” Duggan said.

Henry Ford Health System will be on hand to administer the vaccine to first responders from the Detroit Fire Department and to educate people and answer any questions.