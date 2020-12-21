Michigan’s new COVID-19 order now in effect: Here’s what’s reopened and what’s still closed

Michigan’s new COVID-19 order is officially in effect, so here is what reopened Monday, as well as what remains closed.

The revised order is in effect through Jan. 15.

Reopening

The updated restrictions allowed many entertainment venues to reopen with limited capacity. -- primarily those in which people can remain masked and socially distanced. They are not allowed to serve food or drinks.

Total capacity at those indoor venues will be capped at 100. Visitors must keep masks on and practice social distancing, according to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Here are the venues that have reopened, as of 12:01 a.m. Monday:

Arenas

Amusement parks

Bowling alleys

Casinos

Cinemas

Concert halls

Gun ranges

Movie theaters

Performance venues

Stadiums

Concessions are banned at these places because eating and drinking require people to take their masks off.

Groups are limited to single households of up to six people, MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said.

Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed under the revised order, including retail shopping, public transit, restaurant takeout, personal-care services -- such as haircuts, by appointment -- and individualized exercise at a gym, with extra spacing between machines.

Gatherings at facilities such as retail stores, museums and libraries can’t exceed 30% of the venue’s maximum capacity.

Gyms can have up to 25% capacity, but workout stations must be at least 12 feet apart.

In-person classes will also be allowed to resume for high schools, though most are on break or will be in the next few days.

Whitmer said that the announcement was so close to winter break so schools would have time to prepare for students to return to buildings at the end of vacation.

Colleges are being asked to delay allowing student to return to campus until the middle of January, Gordon said.

“Colleges and universities will be able to have students return to campus for the winter semester, with a voluntary commitment to wait until Jan. 18 to restart in-person courses,” the state release says.

Outdoor fitness activities and outdoor non-contact sports will be allowed to resume, Whitmer said. Michigan high school football, girls volleyball and girls swimming and diving will all resume their tournaments in January.

READ: Michigan high school football, volleyball, swimming and diving tournaments to resume

“Gyms remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place,” the state announced. “Outdoor group fitness and outdoor non-contact sports will again be allowed, including running, downhill and cross-country skiing.”

Gatherings at indoor ice and roller rinks are not allowed, except for individual exercise or one-on-one instruction, where occupancy is limited to two people per 1,000 square feet, including within the exercise space.

Gatherings at outdoor ice and roller rinks are permitted, except for organized contact sports, as long as occupancy is limited to two people per 1,000 square feet, including within the exercise space.

Still closed

The most notable omission from the list of businesses reopening Monday is restaurants, which will still be limited to carry-out, delivery and outdoor dining.

Restaurants in Michigan aren’t allowed to serve customers indoors because it creates the inherent risk of bringing people from multiple households together and allowing them to remove their masks, according to state officials.

“There will not be changes for highest risk settings of indoor bars and dining where masks are necessarily removed,” Gordon said.

Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 people and two households. Outdoor gatherings can have up to 25 people and three different households.