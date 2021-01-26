Gov. Whitmer insists every Michigan resident who wants COVID vaccine will get one

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is assuring residents that everyone in the state who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to do so.

Distribution of the vaccine has been a struggle around the country, but Whitmer reported progress Monday in the state’s process.

She said while only 44% of Michigan’s controlled vaccine supply had been administered two weeks ago, that number has risen to 67%, as of Monday.

The vaccines that haven’t been administered are scheduled, she said.

“This is good news, and I am proud, as we all should be, of the progress that we’ve made,” Whitmer said.

While the state is reporting progress in its vaccine distribution efforts, there are thousands of eligible residents trying to make appointments.

State officials said they’re still working to get enough vaccines for everyone in phases 1A and 1B to get their first doses.

“I know that people are anxious and ready to get the vaccine, and frankly, that’s a good thing,” Whitmer said. “The fact of the matter is, we don’t yet have the kind of supply that we need.”

She said Michigan officials have a plan to vaccinate 50,000 people per day.

“Once we have the vaccines that we need, every eligible Michigander who wants a vaccine will get the vaccine,” Whitmer said.