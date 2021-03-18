Live Stream: Michigan Gov. Whitmer discusses COVID-19 vaccinations from Ford Field

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will speak live Thursday from Ford Field about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will talk about the registration and vaccination campaign launch and the goal to get as many Michiganders as possible vaccinated.

The briefing will begin at 10:30 a.m. You can watch live in the stream above.

Ford Field was selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a vaccination site that will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days per week for eight weeks.

The site has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses to residents in Southeast Michigan every day, officials said. Residents can get vaccinated for free, and insurance is not required.

Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can register for an appointment.

Ad

Related: Ford Field mass COVID vaccination site expected to take pressure off county health departments