Ford Field mass COVID vaccination site expected to take pressure off county health departments

DETROIT – Michigan residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24.

“I was signed up on ten different sites. Didn’t hear from any of them,” Plymouth resident Debbie Pettitt said.

Pettitt, 68, has chronic lung problems and said she is terrified of getting COVID-19. She said she has been trying for weeks to get a COVID vaccine appointment from Wayne County, health providers and pharmacies. She said the struggle to get vaccinated made her feel hopeless.

She was finally able to get vaccinated at Rite Aid on Tuesday. She said so many of her elderly family members and friends are still searching for a vaccine. She hopes that a massive vaccine clinic at Ford Field helps.

“I know friends drive anywhere. They were ready to go to Ohio,” Pettitt said. “I don’t think they will go ... To Ford Field.”

Not everyone wants to get vaccinated at Ford Field. And Metro Detroit health departments said they still want more vaccine doses from the state.

Macomb County has three clinics up and running and could open two more if they get more vaccine doses.

Michigan officials said that the Ford Field site will take the pressure off of county health departments.

Here’s how to register

You can click here to register online. Or you can text EndCOVID to 75049. Or you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.

