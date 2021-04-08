Michigan State University opening student-only COVID vaccine clinic

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University said it will be opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to students beginning Friday.

According to a press release, the student-only clinic will open by appointment inside the Pavilion for Agricultural and Livestock Education. Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are made available to students through the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“The largest source of spread of the virus continues to be among those aged 18-29, so they are a top priority, especially as MSU students may be leaving this community soon and going to other areas of the state and country,” Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said in the press release. “Providing a single-dose vaccine means we can get thousands of students vaccinated before the semester ends.”

Officials said the announcement comes after a recent survey conducted at the university indicated that more than 80% of MSU undergraduate and graduate plan to get the vaccine as it becomes available. According to the university, 11.9% of students surveyed said they were unsure with 7.5% saying they did not plan getting the vaccine.

“Vaccines transform our ability to deal with COVID-19, but the real challenge has been about access,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. “We are thrilled to now have the ability to provide a safe and effective, single-dose vaccine directly to our student population, who overwhelmingly want to receive one. The more people who get vaccinated, the closer we get to a more typical fall semester.”

Officials said appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. Students are asked to bring a valid university ID, or state ID, passport or driver’s license.

Click here for more information and to register.

Students are also encouraged to check regularly as new appointments are added.

