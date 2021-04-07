Michigan has highest number of COVID cases in the nation

DETROIT – Michigan has the highest number of COVID cases in the nation and the highest case rate in the last seven days.

Michigan also leads the nation when it comes to adults in ICU beds for COVID-19. The numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction.

READ: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 715,478; Death toll now at 16,327

In Michigan, 63 of 83 counties saw double-digit increases in positivity rates in the last week. The data indicates that COVID is spreading quickly in young people. People age 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 have the highest case rates.

K-12 schools top the list of outbreak locations with high schools being particularly problematic. There is also concern about youth sports. Since January, basketball, hockey and wrestling have had the highest number of cases and clusters with 376 cases linked to basketball and 256 to hockey. That includes school-affiliated teams and club and travel teams.

Ad

According to state data, hospitalization rates are doubling every 12 to 14 days. At this rate, Michigan is quickly approaching the peaks seen in December and last spring. If the current trends continue, Michigan could exceed its previous highest levels of hospitalizations by next Monday.

Watch the video above for the full report.

READ: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments

Read more