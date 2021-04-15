54 takeaways: Beaumont officials on Michigan restrictions, dire hospital situation, COVID stats

Officials from Beaumont Health talked about whether Michigan needs another COVID shutdown and many other topics while painting a dire picture of hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Nick Gilpin, the medical director of infection prevention, and chief nursing officer Susan Grant spoke over Zoom, breaking down the dire situation and calling on Michiganders to help stop the spread of the virus.

Here are the critical facts and takeaways from the news conference.

Gilpin said Whitmer has an incredible difficult job right now in balancing the virus with the “radioactive political environment.”

“At a time like this, right now, in Southeast Michigan and Michigan at large, I do think that we have to be a little bit more prescriptive right now,” Gilpin said.

Gilpin said he does believe Michigan needs more restrictions to fight this surge. -- “I think that yes, we do have to have some level of commitment to restrict some of those activities in the community.”

“If you look also look back at our prior surges, what was the difference?” Gilpin asked. “The difference in the first surge that we experienced is that there were restrictions in the community to limit gathering sizes and limit indoor activities that we know are very effective ways to transmit coronavirus. We saw it in March and April of last year. We saw it in the fall and winter months in Michigan, and both of those surges, I believe, we curved, in part, because of active restrictions.”

“It does take six weeks for the vaccine to reach full efficacy,” Gilpin said. For example, someone who gets the Moderna vaccine -- which requires two shots 28 days apart -- won’t have the full benefit for six weeks.

While about a quarter of Michigan’s population is vaccinated, that’s still a long way away from what’s needed to achieve herd immunity.

Non-COVID surgeries are being looked at on a case-by-case basis, which requires resources, but is the best way to approach it, Gilpin said.

Many Beaumont hospitals are postponing those elective surgeries because they’re overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. For example, someone with a scheduled elective knee replacement that would require them to stay in the hospital for days afterward might have to be postponed.

“But at the same time, we have to look at certain surgical procedures that are done on a more elective basis that may not be of an urgent matter that we could potentially postpone right now,” Gilpin said.

Beaumont is holding the line “as much as possible” in terms of necessary surgical procedures. Gilpin said if someone has surgery to remove cancer, those surgeries are not being postponed.

This is the third COVID-19 surge for Southeast Michigan and the fourth surge for the United States as a whole. The three Michigan surges were in March/April 2020, November through January and right now.

During the second surge (November 2020 through January 2021), Beaumont was caring for more than 700 COVID-19 patients in its eight-hospital system.

Gilpin said the third surge is “just like a runaway trail right now.”

There are more than 800 patients with COVID-19 in Beaumont’s eight hospitals right now.

Most Beaumont hospitals are floating very close to their capacity. It’s expected that Beaumont hospitals will soon be at their ceiling in terms of capacity.

Grant said as of Thursday morning (April 15), most Beaumont hospitals are between 90% and 95% capacity.

“It’s tight,” Gilpin said. “Every day each of our sites meets very actively to see what they can do to create space.”

So far, Beaumont hospitals haven’t had to create additional space or move patients to the lawn.

Another factor contributing to hospital capacity filling up during this surge: Many people were avoiding the hospital with non-COVID issues last year because they were afraid of going in with so many COVID patients. Hospitals were almost exclusively COVID hospitals. That’s not the case during this surge.

“If we continue to see COVID numbers rise, we’ll have to make some accommodations, open up some additional beds, but again, the challenge here and the theme of the day is: Where are we going to get that staff from?” Gilpin said.

The strategy for Beaumont right now in trying to make it through this surge is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

About 40% of Michigan residents over age 16 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 25% are fully vaccinated.

“We’re seeing in our hospitals younger patients by and large -- a slightly younger demographic,” Gilpin said. “That makes sense when you think about it because we’ve done a very good job of vaccinating some of the older individuals over 65.”

As the demographic that’s most vulnerable to getting COVID-19 shifts to a younger group, Beaumont isn’t seeing as many severe cases of disease overall. But there are still incredibly sick patients.

The average age of patients in hospitals during the first two surges was in the 60s. For this surge, the average age is down around the low 50s.