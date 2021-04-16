‘We did not rally to beat this virus’ -- Gov. Whitmer blames noncompliance

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she is staying the course and will not implement new restrictions as COVID cases surge.

“We know that we are seeing a resurgence,” Whitmer said. “We, as a nation, did not rally to beat this virus.”

April 16, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 779,777; Death toll now at 16,771

Whitmer made eye-opening comments on MSNBC in which she claimed residents didn’t focus on getting rid of COVID-19.

“You have turned on one another and this virus has taken a toll on us,” Whitmer said.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Whitmer used executive powers to institute a stay-at-home order, but there’s no current shut down as coronavirus variants rise.

Whitmer said she has smart policies in place, such as the mask mandate, but there is still COVID fatigue. When asked if she has the political ability to take more aggressive action, she said “We do retain some powers, but we remain incredibly divided after the politics of this difficult moment.”

