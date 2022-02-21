How performing acts of kindness can help improve your well-being this Heart Month

During February, the American Heart Association is urging everyone to “reclaim your rhythm” by focusing attention on improving physical health and mental well-being.

Each week, there will be a different focus on one of the four key pillars of heart health. This week’s focus is giving back.

Here are our other heart health stories:

To jump-start your giving back, the American Heart Association suggests:

Volunteering at a local food pantry

Donating healthy food items

Volunteering for a research study

Becoming an advocate for heart health

If you want to start giving back but don’t know how to start, consider performing a random act of kindness. The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation has many ideas to spark your imagination.

According to Sonja Lyubomirsky, a psychology professor at the University of California, Riverside, performing acts of kindness, and even remembering them later, can have a lasting impact.

“They can strengthen relationships, help you make new friends, give you a more positive, optimistic outlook and enable you to feel good about yourself,” Lyubomirsky said.

Ad

The American Heart Association has a wealth of resources available to help you give back in various ways. Here are a few suggestions:

Does kindness equal happiness and health?

When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby. Help your community by learning the two simple steps of hands-only CPR:

Call 911. Press hard and fast in the center of the chest.

Join a research study! Historically, clinical studies haven’t included enough women, particularly women of color. As of 2020, women represent only 38% of research participants. Studies need healthy women and those with health issues to better understand their specific risks, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.

Ad

Become an advocate for heart-healthy policies.

Adopt a pet. It helps an animal in need and could help you live longer, too.

Donate to support the work of the American Heart Association.

Volunteer with the American Heart Association.

Click here to visit the American Heart Association website.

Click here to buy tickets for the 2022 Metro Detroit Go Red for Women Experience on Friday (Feb. 25).