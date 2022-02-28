Students, parents weigh risks as multiple Michigan counties drop school mask mandates

New guidelines from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention means new masking rules when it comes to the classroom, both at the county and district levels.

“I just think that kids get sick all the time, and I feel like the fact that I went to school without wearing one when I was sick or had a cold -- it’s just weird now to think about that,” college student Olivia Wilson said.

Oakland and Washtenaw counties will officially lift their school mask mandates on Monday morning. But just the thought of not having a mask is somewhat of “no-no” for Wilson and her friend, Zoe Smith.

“It’s just going to go back,” Smith said. “The mask mandate is going to come back when the numbers go back up. So it doesn’t really matter.”

“I think especially with spring break coming up and all the stuff getting lifted, I think it’s kind of a bit premature,” Wilson said.

With the state officially lifting the mask mandate in schools, some districts, such as Northville Public Schools, are leaving the decision up to students or parents. But Brandi Johnson isn’t playing any games when it comes to her child’s safety.

“My daughter is wearing her mask,” Johnson said. “I don’t care what the school district say. She is wearing her mask to school, and that’s just that. Since the numbers are going down, let’s just try to keep it that way.”

Some parents are deciding to do away with the masks altogether. Only time will tell if this makes a difference in terms of COVID numbers.