Metro Detroit measles outbreak: Where to get vaccinations in Oakland, Wayne counties

DETROIT - Health departments in Oakland and Wayne counties are offering vaccinations amid a measles outbreak in Metro Detroit.

As of March 26, 21 cases of measles have been confirmed in Oakland County and one case was confirmed in Wayne County.

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms of measles call the emergency room or physicians office before you arrive so doctors can take the steps needed to protect other patients from possible exposure.

Oakland County vaccinations

The Oakland County Health Division is offering vaccination at its offices in Southfield and Pontiac on Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 800-848-5533. The offices are not testing centers.

North Oakland Health Center, 1200 North Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

The Oakland County Health Division is also offering vaccination clinics March 27-29 at Young Israel of Oak Park at 15140 West 10 Mile Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wayne County Vaccinations

The Wayne County Health Department is offering walk-in vaccinations at 33030 Van Born Road in Wayne on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-4 p.m., and on Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m.

Call 734-727-7101 for more information.

Locations with risk of exposure

March 14 - 19:

Congregation B’Nai Israel: 15400 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park

Ahavas Olam: 15620 W 10 Mile Rd., Southfield

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit: 15230 Lincoln St., Oak Park

March 15 - 18:

One Stop Kosher Food Market: 25155 Greenfield Rd., Southfield

March 15:

Young Israel of Oak Park: 15140 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park, After 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Kroger, 23675 Greenfield Rd.: Southfield, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

March 16:

Huntington Woods Minyan: 14130 Balfour St., Oak Park, 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

March 17:

Yeshivas Darchei Torah School: 21550 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

March 18:

Kroger: 19853 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 8 p.m. -11 p.m.

Berkley Medical Center: 1695 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley, 11:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Meijer: 28800 Telegraph Rd., Southfield, 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Yeshivas Darchei Torah School: 21550 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

March 20:

Brede, Inc.: 19000 Glendale Ave., Detroit, 12 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Aldi: 26300 Greenfield Rd, Oak Park, All Day

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit: 15230 Lincoln St., Oak Park, 8:20 - 11:20 a.m.

Meijer: 5150 Coolidge Hwy., Royal Oak, 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Ohr HaTorah Synagogue: 15150 W. 10 Mile Rd, Oak Park, 7 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

One Stop Kosher Food Market: 25155 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, Oak Park, Noon - 3:30 p.m.

Pointview Products: 46986 Liberty Dr., Wixom, 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Yeshiva Beth Yahuda: 15751 Lincoln Dr, Southfield,10:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

March 21

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak – Emergency Department: 3601 W. 13 Mile Rd., 10 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Congregation Yagdil Torah: 17100 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Dorfman Funeral Home: 30440 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Dovid ben Nuchim: 14800 Lincoln St, Oak Park, 8:30 - 11:30 p.m.

Yeshiva Beth Yahuda: 15751 Lincoln Dr, Southfield, 8:15 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. - 12:45 a.m.

Ohr HaTorah Synagogue: 15150 W. 10 Mile Rd, Oak Park, 8:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 2:45 - 5:30 p.m.

March 22

Aldi: 26300 Greenfield Rd, Oak Park, 1:15 - 4 p.m.

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park, 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Berkley Urgent Care: 3270 Greenfield Rd, Berkley, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Congregation Shomrey Emunah: 25451 Southfield Rd, Southfield, 7:30 - 10 p.m.

One Stop Kosher Food Market: 25155 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, Oak Park, 1:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

March 23

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

See the March 26 measles update from the Oakland County Health Division below:

