Michigan measles cases connected to outbreak in New York

DETROIT - Health officials have determined that the source of Michigan's measles outbreak is directly connected to a massive outbreak in New York.

Michigan health officials said a man from New York traveled to southeast Michigan and was unknowingly contagious with measles during his visit.

So far, 38 cases of measles in Michigan have been linked to that man.

"I think we need to do everything we can so that people understand the importance of vaccination. And I think, unfortunately, their misunderstandings have become more and more widespread. And we need to be informing people and educating them that vaccines are safe and they are critical, not just for public health but for the health of the people they love most," MDHHS director Robert Gordon said.

