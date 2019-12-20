Motown Soup is working to end homelessness in the heart of Detroit

For 15 years Motown soup has been working to end homelessness across the state with their soup and food mixes.

Host Kim DeGiulio spoke to Zak and Dan Kennedy two Motown soup volunteers about

A group of volunteers works to create Motown soup. Most volunteers work full-time jobs, but come together twice a week to prepare and package Motown Soup. The group works out of Trinity Lutheran Church in Utica.

Wherever they sell their products they try to give back to that same area. This goes along with their overall mission to end homelessness and hunger in the state of Michigan.

