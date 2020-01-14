Fun ways to celebrate National Dress Up Your Pet Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm.

Host Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society about pets wearing clothing.

January 14th is National Dress Up Your Pet Day and Anna has some tips for getting your pet dressed. Anna says to introduce clothing slowly to pets. It’s great to use positive reinforcement with a treat. Clothing can also be used to help your pet stay safe and comfortable in different types of weather. If it’s raining, using a rain jacket could make it easier for your pet to take a walk.

Anna also brought a 10-week-old lab mix named Chloe who is very active and likes to have fun! She is looking for her forever home.

The Mike Morse Law firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our Pet of the Week.