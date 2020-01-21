Detroit music legends tell their stories at special celebration event this week

DETROIT – If you love music history in the city of Detroit, this is the event for you.

“Music in the Archives: A Celebration of Detroit’s Aural History” will be held on Thursday at the Walter P. Reuther Library of Labor & Urban Affairs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring a duo of Detroit music legends.

With performances by Melvin Davis and Dennis Coffey, this free event will highlight the importance of musicians’ oral histories in the community. Held in partnership with Detroit Sound Conservancy, the event features the legendary Blue Bird Inn Stage. More info on the event here.

You can also see Melvin Davis at PJ’s Lager House on Sunday, Jan. 26. More info here.

Uniquely Detroit’s Alex Atwell talked with Funk Brothers legend Dennis Coffey about his Detroit music story. Watch his feature story above.

Related: Detroit Sound Conservancy works to restore iconic jazz club Blue Bird Inn