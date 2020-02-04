New retail shop on Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion showcases other creators
DETROIT – A new retail shop on Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion is helping to showcase other creators and their love for the city.
Clement “Fame” Brown Jr. created the Three Thirteen clothing brand back in 2009. He opened the Three Thirteen “Detroit’s Brand Name” store last summer on the Avenue of Fashion. It’s the brand’s second location.
Brown Jr. says the store embraces the culture and connected to Detroit.
“When you come into our store, you won’t find a bunch of items that read Detroit, you’ll find items that say Detroit,” Brown Jr. said. He offers the space to other designers and creators to showcase and sell their work.
Bonus: The store is also the only Smart Store in Michigan:
