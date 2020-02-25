“Frozen 2” Star Jason Ritter shares the magic behind the Disney film

Anna and Elsa are back again in Disney’s "Frozen 2.″ This time they are joined by old friends like Olaf and Kristoff and a new friend named Ryder. Ryder is voiced by actor Jason Ritter. He joined us live from Los Angeles to talk with Jason Carr about how excited he was to join the Disney musical legacy. Ritter is no stranger to legacy. His father was the late great comic actor John Ritter. Watch the video to hear why Jason Ritter believes his dad was so special and why he thinks fans are so enchanted by the Frozen movies.