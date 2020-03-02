Celebrate National Cold Cuts Day at this Detroit deli

National Cold Cuts Day is Tuesday, and what better way to celebrate than to dig into a delicious sandwich piled high with meats, cheese and all of the fixin’s? Gabe Guido and Kyle Mrkva from Rocco’s Italian Deli in Detroit’s Cass Corridor joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio to discuss their restaurant and classic cold cuts that make a great sandwich.

Gabe says Rocco’s is a full-service deli that slices meats and cheese by the pound, has fresh baked goods, and soups made from scratch. The deli also has a beer, wine and cocktail program that compliments the menu. Kyle explained the various sandwiches Rocco’s offers, which are all sliced to order, salads and desserts that are made freshly daily. Some of the more popular sandwiches they sell are the Il Rocco, made with three different cold cuts, chicken parmesan and meatball sandwiches.

Rocco’s is going to offer $2 off the Il Rocco sandwich on Tuesday in celebration of National Cold Cuts day. Rocco’s Italian Deli is located at 3627 Cass Ave. in Detroit’s Cass Corridor.

Watch Kyle make their signature sandwich in the video above.