Celebrate Pi Day in a tasty way!

Saturday is March 14th - 3.14 - or pi, get it?

Well, we enjoy putting a twist on the day and like to celebrate it in a tasty way, with some pies! Charlie Bowman, the owner of Delight Bakery and Café , joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr and shared some of his techniques for creating his pies.

Everything at Delight Bakery is made from scratch and they wake up early in the morning to do it! They serve cookies, pies, cakes, and more. Bowman showed Tati and Jason how to make a blueberry plum pie, and you can learn as well by watching the video above.

If you want to visit Delight Bakery and Café, it is located at 21211 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods.