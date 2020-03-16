Fuel up for story time with a Detroit Red Wing

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

March is National Reading Month and National Nutrition Month so many schools kicked off the month bringing in celebrities for story time.

Michelle Oliver got a chance to chat with Justin Abdelkader from the Detroit Red Wings, and Briana Banka‚ the Youth Wellness Manager from Milk Means More, about the importance of fueling children’s minds with healthy foods such as dairy.

Abdelkader wrote a book called “Shoot For The Goal” to share his story of becoming a Detroit Red Wing. He hopes his story encourages kids to do well in school, dream big, and eat healthy.

Banka explained how eating a healthy and nutritious breakfast can increase attentiveness. Dairy specifically has 9 essential nutrients to boost health and learning.

To learn more and get creative healthy recipes visit milkmeansmore.com

Watch the video to see a how reading and eating healthy can make your child reach their dreams like this Detroit Red Wing!