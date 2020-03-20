Answers to your questions about your pets and Covid-19

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by the Michigan Humane Society

Dr. Kelley Meyers is a veterinarian with the Michigan Humane Society and explained how the coronavirus could affect pets.

Q: Can pets get coronavirus?

A: Current information says pets cannot contract the virus. People who are ill should not be exposed to pets. Prepare an emergency plan for your pets.

If your pet needs medical attention

Call your vet first. The vet is only looking to take emergency cases. Symptoms include lethargy, vomiting, trauma.

Dr. Meyers also answered other viewers’ questions about their pets.

Q: What economical medications are good for dog allergy relief?

A: If you’re dog has been struggling with allergies it’s important to work with a dermatologist to find out what the pet is allergic to. It may seem more expensive ultimately but in the long run it will be less expensive if they can get allergy injections or other medications.

Q: If a pet is chasing it’s tail non-stop, do you redirect them or let them be?

A: Utilize games to distract the pet like a peanut butter filled toy. IfF the game works then it may be a behavioral problem. Make sure to watch the pet in case it is agitated. Working with a trainer will help this. If the toy doesn’t help then the pet may need medical attention because the tail could be causing the pet pain.

The Michigan Humane Society has veterinary care services at their locations in Westland, Rochester Hills, Detroit, and Howell. To learn more about the services they offer and to make an appointment visit their website michiganhumane.org