Make the perfect cake pop with JoJo‘s Treats and Sweets

Plymouth, MI – Most of us have had this delicious sweet treat. It may seem a little odd, but a cake pop, or cake on a stick, is easy to make and even easier to enjoy.

Jo McGinn of JoJo’s Treats and Sweets in Plymouth, makes hundreds of cake pops every month. She began making them a few years ago when she was at a crossroads with her career. With some influence from her friends, Jo began to make the pops and other chocolate treats from home. It wasn’t long before she opened her own shop, and now makes yummy desserts that definitely pop, visually and taste wise.

Watch the video above to see how to make the perfect cake pop.