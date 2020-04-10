This classic Jewish deli is still serving up mountainous sandwiches!

West Bloomfield – Fresh sandwiches made fast and piled high with meat is what makes Siegel’s Deli tick.

“We have to go fast. There’s a line out the door almost every day,” said Edison Vushaj, co-owner of Siegel’s Deli in West Bloomfield Township.

Siegel’s Deli has been in the area for about 20 years now. It was named after Elias Siegel, the original owner of the deli. It actually started off as an ice cream shop but was quickly changed to a deli thereafter. Edison and his brother, Elvis, bought the deli in September of 2017 on a tip from their mom.

“She was actually a dishwasher when it first opened up," explained Edison. “She worked her way up from a dishwasher, to a prep [cook], to a cook, and now she is our manager in the back. She told us about it and asked if we were interested, and we said, ‘yeah, we’ll find a way to make it happen,' and a week later we were signed on the dotted line.”

Things haven’t slowed down since. The quaint Jewish deli gets packed around mealtime. They are known for their corned beef sandwiches, which they make fresh corned beef for, every day. They are piled so high with meat, that most people cannot finish a whole sandwich.

“An average sandwich is about a pound,” said Edison.

They also have other sandwiches, lox, giant salads, and even homemade matzo ball soup.

Currently, Siegel’s Deli is currently open for carry-out. They are located at 3426 E West Maple Rd in West Bloomfield Township.