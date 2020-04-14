Here’s how you can help pets during the health crisis

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Matt Pepper, the President and CEO of the Michigan Humane Society, about their community efforts during the pandemic.

The Michigan Humane Society continues to play a critical role as an “essential service” to help pets and pet owners in the community. MHS has emergency and urgent care veterinary services available at their Detroit and Westland locations. They also have field service programs still working to find and assist homeless and neglected pets.

You can support the Michigan Humane Society by donating to keep the services going. Remember, the best way to keep your pets safe is to follow the “stay home and stay safe" order in effect.

If you are struggling and you have a pet, don’t hesitate to call the Michigan Humane Society. The MHS Pet food pantry is continuing to help owners feed their pets at this time.

Michigan Humane Society’s goal is to keep your furry family member happy and healthy.

