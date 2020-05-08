Day Five: Winner of the Essential Moms Contest

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Visit Florida

The fifth and final winner of the Live In The D Essential Moms Contest was announced Friday. For Mother’s Day, Live in the D is honoring essential moms in our area who have been working on the front lines during this health crisis, with a relaxing Florida vacation to be enjoyed when the time is right. Five deserving moms have been awarded a trip for up to four people anywhere in Florida of their choosing, including flights, hotel, and car rental. They have until December 30, 2021, to take the trip.

Live In The D received hundreds of nominations for moms who are sacrificing so much. Five of the nominees have been selected as winners. The fifth winner is Catherine Fox, an RN in the Labor and Delivery Unit at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. She was nominated by her 17-year-old son Seth, saying:

“My mom goes to great lengths, even during a crisis, to make sure that moms can bring new life into the world in a safe, happy and healthy manner. As the virus affects all people including pregnant women, she secures the health and well-being of her co-workers and patients."

Watch the video above to see how Catherine reacted when she found out she was a winner.

If you would like to plan your next trip to Florida, visit visitflorida.com.