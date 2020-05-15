Something’s buzzing around the heart of Detroit

The supply for local raw honey in the city was scarce until two people teamed up to create Detroit Hives.

Timothy Paul Jackson and Nicole Lindsey, the co-founders of Detroit Hives, started learning more about the honey business after Timothy struggled to get rid of a cold. They realized local raw honey improved his health tremendously. Since the closest bee farm was hours away, Timothy and Nicole decided to bring a bee farm to Detroit. Detroit Hives provides 50 pounds of honey each year and they plan to continue expanding.

