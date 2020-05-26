Does homemade mason jar ice cream fulfill your cravings?

Almost everyone loves ice cream; it’s the unofficial treat of the summer. And as the temperatures soar, your cravings for your favorite flavor might soar too. So why not just make your own? Kila Peeples decided to try out making her own ice cream, in a mason jar of all things! All of the ingredients can be found in your kitchen cabinet or refrigerator. To see if it worked, check out the video.

Per the article, here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

1 ½ tablespoons granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

A 16 oz Mason jar, of course.Yield: About three servings.

Steps:

1. Pour the cream, sugar, vanilla and salt into the jar, and screw on the lid tightly.

2. Shake vigorously, until the cream thickens and almost doubles in size, which should take about five minutes. You’ll know you’re done when the mixture doubles in volume and is about the consistency of brownie batter.

3. Freeze for at least 3 hours. Then eat.