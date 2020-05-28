Actor Dave Coulier is zooming into something new

You may know him best from Full House and Fuller House, now Dave Coulier is bringing a new project to Detroit. Coulier spoke to Jason Carr about this and many other projects he is working on, all from home too! Not only is he wrapping up working on his iconic show, “Fuller House”, he is also working to help those affected by floods near Lake St. Clair.

Coulier is starring in multiple shows, including The Food Network''s “Worst Cooks in America” which he describes as cooking “boot camp”. He said it was intense and the “real deal" in learning how to properly cook. He said he is looking forward to everyone watching his shows and hopes they enjoy them.

