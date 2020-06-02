The Metro Detroit museum is all about Motor City classics

Stahl’s Auto Museum in Chesterfield is a car lover’s dream. It is the home of historical automobiles and most of them were built, manufactured, and designed in the Detroit area. Visiting the Stahl’s Automotive Foundation is a reminder that, at some point, cars were more than just a form of transportation. They were beautiful works of art.

There are typically about 80 to 90 cars on the floor at a time but there’s about 170 in the collection. At the museum, you can also see the collection of gas pumps, road signs, oil cans, and other car-related accessories from the Depression-era.

