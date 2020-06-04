The Detroit Youth Choir high school seniors plan to keep making beautiful music

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) was continuing their amazing year after their appearances on America’s Got Talent and preparing to make more music when COVID-19 stopped it all. Although it was extremely hard on the eight high school seniors, they didn’t let the pandemic nor quarantine get them down. Kila Peeples spoke to many of the seniors and their Artistic Director, Anthony White, about what they were doing when COVID-19 hit and their plans for the future.

White explained how the seniors were the core of the group and how they hold a special place in his heart. He said he plans on helping them create whatever music they would like to take with them to college and that the rest of the DYC is still singing, even if it’s over multiple Zoom calls.

Watch the video above to see how the seniors prepared for the next steps of their journey.