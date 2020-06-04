They suggest your kids start cleaning here...

More time at home may mean more messes!

Host Tati Amare chatted with Lakeisha Richard and Darrel Arnold, co-owners of Enriched Quality Cleaning Services, about cleaning the home as a family.

Cleaning as a family can alleviate lots of stress when the whole family contributes. Since everyone is home this is a great time to get more help from the kids. Darrel explained that since kids don’t have the same-day-to-day responsibility of going to school, giving them cleaning responsibilities around the house can help to keep kids motivated and prepare for the next level. Darrel also said that cleaning as a family teaches kids how to work in a team and creates more bonding time.

With some cleaning supplies becoming less available, you can make your own at home. Lakeisha suggests adding rubbing alcohol to flushable wipes to create a disinfectant. You can also add an essential oil to your cleaning supplies for a more pleasant smell. You can also add bleach or peroxide to your disinfectant, but make sure to avoid spraying it on fabrics.

Watch this video to learn the best way to clean as a family.