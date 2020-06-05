Senior Week closes with a special message from Jason and Tati

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This segment is sponsored by Eastern Michigan University, Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Western Michigan University and The Mike Morse Law Firm.

We are wrapping up the Live In The D senior week which highlights the graduating class of 2020. Hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare each gave their personal message to the seniors as they take their next step in life. They gave seniors insight on unpredictable challenges, getting used to a new norma,l and venturing into the great unknown of college and life.

The message is to inspire seniors to keep their heads up and know that not just Live In The D, but everyone is behind them as they start a new chapter of their lives.

Watch the video above to hear the speech.