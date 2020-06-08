Have a fun day with a box full of goodies delivered to your home
Treat yourself to something special
Many people are hitting the internet to order subscription boxes that are filled to the brim with interesting things. Kila Peeples and Michelle Oliver tried a couple of them that are made right here in the D. From having a spa day to making a new craft to put up in your home, these are great ways to enjoy some “me” time.
Kila tried a box called Tea Pray Love. It is a box that has all of the things you need to have a delightful relaxing day. You choose the kind of tea and treatments you want and then it is delivered in a few days. It includes a bag of loose tea, scrubs, lotions, and an inspirational book. Michelle tried a DIY painting kit from Board and Brush in Sylvan Lake. You can choose the type of art you want to work on. A few hours later you have a beautiful craft to add to your home’s decor.
Watch the video above to see the subscription box that Tati Amare got from Cratejoy’s Work Space Spark.
