New music from Trey Simon on Music Monday

Music Monday is still doing things a little different these days. Our talented friends and musicians are sending us music from home. For Music Monday this week Tati chatted with singer/songwriter Trey Simon.

Trey has a new single titled “Speak to Me” being released on June 22nd.

“This is something new for me. For me it was a personal prayer. Worship music and church has been such an anchor in my life,” said Trey. He grew up in church and that’s where he learned how to write and sing.

Watch the video to see Trey perform his song “When the Lights Turn On.”