This famous local bakery is completely changing up their business!

Redford – Lots of restaurants and bakeries are re-imagining how they do business as we emerge from staying at home. Many will continue to offer takeout as they re-open for dine-in service. One local favorite, Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery in Redford, which has been in business for 70 years, is completely changing things up and closing all their retail store. Don’t worry though, all is not lost.

Megan Ackroyd, the owner of this business which has been in her family for three generations, spoke with our Tati Amare over Skype to discuss what’s new. Ackroyd’s has moved entirely online, giving customers two options for getting their goodies: contact-less curbside-pick-up, or shipping the food directly to their doorstep, an option they have been offering for over 10 years now. You can also still order by giving them a call.

They changed up their business to make things safer for their customers and employees during the COVID-19 epidemic. Luckily for them, this change has been a positive one, with them seeing even more business than usual.

You will still be able to get all your old favorites and they have even added some new ones, including a breakfast pie which is stuffed with eggs, cheese, potato, and bacon.

Ackroyd’s Scottish Bakery is located at 25566 Five Mile Rd., in Redford.