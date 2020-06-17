Bookstock B.E.S.T. Essay Award winner announced!
This year's winner is a 4th grader from The Academy Of The Americas in Detroit
Bookstock, one of the largest used book and media sales events, was unfortunately canceled this year. However, one major part of the event continued: The search for the B.E.S.T. essay, where 4th grade students wrote a one page essay on their favorite book character. Mike Morse, of The Mike Morse Law Firm, announced the winner today! Lauryn Winfrey, a student at The Academy Of The Americas, won this year’s prestigious prize.
Winfey wrote about Matilda, the precocious little girl who has fun going on adventures. She said she identifies with Matilda because she is very smart and has a never-quit attitude. Lauryn’s teacher, Donna Fluff, agreed that she is just like Matilda, beautiful, bright, and was wonderful to have in class.
Watch the video above to see what Lauryn, Ms. Fluff and The Academy of the Americas won!
