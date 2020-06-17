Bookstock B.E.S.T. Essay Award winner announced!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Bookstock, one of the largest used book and media sales events, was unfortunately canceled this year. However, one major part of the event continued: The search for the B.E.S.T. essay, where 4th grade students wrote a one page essay on their favorite book character. Mike Morse, of The Mike Morse Law Firm, announced the winner today! Lauryn Winfrey, a student at The Academy Of The Americas, won this year’s prestigious prize.

Winfey wrote about Matilda, the precocious little girl who has fun going on adventures. She said she identifies with Matilda because she is very smart and has a never-quit attitude. Lauryn’s teacher, Donna Fluff, agreed that she is just like Matilda, beautiful, bright, and was wonderful to have in class.

Watch the video above to see what Lauryn, Ms. Fluff and The Academy of the Americas won!