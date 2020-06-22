Ashley’s Lobster Fest is still happening in Ann Arbor!

Ann Arbor – Lobster Fest is an event that many people look forward to year after year and it is back! However, this time around things are going to be a little different. Tati Amare chatted with Jeff More, President of Ashley’s Restaurant in Ann Arbor, over Skype to discuss how they are keeping this 40-year-long tradition going.

1) They are expanding how long it is

Normally they celebrate it for just 4 days on Father’s Day weekend, but this year it is going strong for 2 weekends, Father’s Day weekend, and the following weekend (June 17- 21, June 24-27). While they do have reduced seating, in accordance with the rules laid out by Governor Whitmer for restaurants, they still served over 1,000 pounds of lobster this past weekend and sold out! Don’t worry though, they are getting fresh lobsters flown in from Boston for this weekend.

2) Serving New-England style Lobster Rolls and Lobster Dinners

Ashley’s chef demonstrated how they make their lobster roll in the video above. It features a split-top roll, typical of what you would find in New England, homemade mayo, and fresh lobster. They also offer lobster meals as well which include boiled redskin potatoes, slaw, and homemade brioche rolls.

3) You can Dine-in (or eat on the extended Patio)

If you would like to dine-in, make reservations. Group sizes are limited to 6 people. The city of Ann Arbor has decided to close down some streets on the weekends to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating, and Ashley’s is one such restaurant that is utilizing this option. Lobster Fest dine-in prices are as follows: Single $25, Double $40, All-You-Can-Eat $71, Lobster rolls $15.

4) You can do carry-out

If dining-in isn’t your thing, they do offer to carry out with scheduled pick-up times. Here are the carryout prices: Single Lobster Dinner $24 (extra lobsters may be added), Lobster Dinner Party $200 (10 Lobsters and all the fixings), Lobster Roll $15, Lobster Picnic $59 (4 Lobster rolls, Chips, Coleslaw). You can order here.

Ashley’s is located at 338 S State Street in downtown Ann Arbor.