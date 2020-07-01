Shop ‘til you drop with the new Macy’s mobile app

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Macy’s

There are new ways to shop at Macy’s.

Host Jason Carr spoke with Macy’s store manager Sheila Fisher, about the new Macy’s mobile app and new in-store procedures.

The app can be used at home or in the store. At home, you can find everything you are looking for from clothes to household items at your fingertips. In the store, you can scan products to check prices or see if a product is available in different sizes and colors. You can also pay for your item on the App and pick up your receipt from one of the registers on your way out.

Beauty and jewelry departments are making some changes as well. Macy’s is offering no-touch cosmetic counters. Some stores will offer virtual application so you can try on products virtually. The Jewelry counter will still allow customers to try on the jewelry but hand sanitizer will be available for use.

For more information visit Macys.com

Watch the video to learn more about new ways to shop at Macy’s.