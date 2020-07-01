This food truck rally is a great way to dine-out while social distancing!

Eating outside is a great way to enjoy a meal while still social distancing. With this beautiful weather we’ve been having, why not let someone else do the cooking? A perfect way to do that is to feast at a food truck rally!

The Michigan MEGA Food Truck Rally is happening this Saturday, July 4th at Canterbury Village in Orion Township. It will run from 11 am to 8 pm. Keith Alderidge, the CEO of Canterbury Village, and Erik Galindo, the owner of Galindo’s “A Taste of Mexico” food truck, joined Jason Carr over Skype to discuss the event.

There are 21 acres of outside space at Canterbury Village, so there is plenty of room for the Food Trucks and the guests to spread out. Unlike last year, there will be no tables or chairs, guests are expected to walk around the park at a safe distance, going from food stand to food stand. They are also limiting the number of tickets this year so they can maintain social distancing. Currently, there are 25 food trucks expected to be in attendance, and they may add a few more before the event this Saturday.

Galindo’s “A Taste of Mexico” food truck is returning for its second year at the rally. It is serving up exactly what its name says, a taste from Mexico. Galindo showed off his authentic tortas, a Mexican sandwich, among other delicious dishes like quesadillas, tacos, and nachos.

To get tickets, visit the Canterbury Village Facebook page.