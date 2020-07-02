It’s “time” to get funky with Morris Day

Live in the D got a little funky when Jason Carr spoke to a guy who needed very little introduction. He is known for his hit songs like Jungle Love, The Bird, Jerk Out and Cool; of course, it’s Morris Day. Morris is also well known for his close connection to music legend, Prince, and his appearance in the movie, Purple Rain. On July 10th, you can see Morris Day and The Time perform live on Pay Per View in the “Funk Corona” concert. A special concert that will raise money for charities providing relief from COVID-19.

Morris said he got the idea for the concert after watching endless coverage of the pandemic and events happening in and around the nation. He said wanted to give people a chance to have a little fun at home with some throwback jams. Morris said the concert will have many old school artists who will perform their classic hits such as Cameo, The Mary Jane Girls, and Detroit’s own Ready For the World.

Watch the video above to hear Morris talk about what Prince would do if he were alive to help out during the pandemic.