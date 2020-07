Host Jason Carr had a chance to catch up with Live in the D friend of the show, Jasen Magic.

The comedic magician has been enjoying family time and making magic through his home improvement projects during the quarantine.

If you want to see his magical entertainment show, his next performance is this Friday at Genitti’s Hole In The Wall in Northville. Expect magic, fun jokes and lots of social distancing.

Watch the video to see what Jasen Magic has been up to during quarantine.