Time to enjoy the arts once again

It’s time once again to experience one of the gems in Detroit that has been welcoming guests for years. After being closed for month, the Detroit Institute of Arts once again will welcome guests starting this Friday.

Elliot Broom, Vice President of Museum Operations, joined host Tati Amare to talk about some of the changes the museum is making. “Following the Governor’s direction, masks will he required for all visitors and staff while they’re inside the building,” said Broom. Normally there are multiple points of entry but there will only be one point of entry. Guest temperatures will also be taken.

To learn more about the changes the DIA has made, watch the video above.