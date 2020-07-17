See how a teen went from student to CEO of Detroit Salsa Company

When you think back on when you were a kid during the summer, what did you do? Hang out all day or work a job? One local teen has a summer job unlike most: He’s running his own company! Kila Peeples caught up with Finn Gomez of Detroit Salsa Company to see how his booming business keeps him busy.

Finn first came up with starting a business in middle school, when he made his great-grandmother’s salsa for a class project. Due to the demand, he began making more of the delicious dip, and talked to his dad about turning it into a business,

Now Detroit Salsa Company is growing! Finn’s salsas and guacamole can be found in over a dozen local stores and the company will be getting it’s own kitchen and storefront soon. Not only is the high school senior running the company, he’s also preparing for school, applying to colleges, and doing another thing that makes him happy, playing the trumpet.

Watch the video above to learn more about Finn and the Detroit Salsa Company.