This family-run tavern in Taylor has the comfort food you’ve been searching for

Taylor – Known for its wide range of homemade soups, fresh salads, and hearty sandwiches, Pete’s Place knows how to make you feel at home. The man behind the name, Pete Ochab, says this place has been a passion of his for quite a while now.

“Graduating from high school, and kind of what do I do?” explains Pete. “I used to work at my brother’s market, which was a butcher store, and there happen to be a space available, 800 square feet, at the location in Brownstown... One time we [my brother and I] were at Eastern Market in one of the little Coney Islands... and I am looking around and was like, ‘I can do this. This is not that hard. Why not?' I had nothing to lose, I was 19 years old.”

So he opened the Brownstown location in the 1980s, transforming it into a cozy diner. After a while, he decided to open up a second location in Taylor, making it even bigger. The menu is large and features a wide variety of dishes, some of which have a personal connection to Pete.

“My parents, they used to get up at 3 o’clock or 4 o’clock in the morning and make 1,000 pierogi at a time,” says Pete. “My mom, too, making soups and stuff is something she really made all the time, and I think that’s made the passion for myself. “

He still offers pierogi and a large selection of soups in their memory. Other favorites include their large salads, plentiful breakfasts, a list of grinders, and more.

Their Taylor location is still open for dine-in, carry-out, and delivery. They have recently converted part of their parking lot into a nice outdoor patio complete with bistro lights and flowers. If you want to try them out, their Taylor location is at 12245 Telegraph Rd. in Taylor.