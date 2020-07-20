This saxophonist is about to “Ignite” your summer

This week’s Music Monday featured top twenty Billboard charting, multi-platinum album selling saxophonist Randy Scott. He has an interesting story on how he has been staying creative during the pandemic.

“I had this elaborate photo shoot set up for the album cover. Because of the pandemic, I ended up taking my iPhone and set it on a tripod with a 10-second timer,” said Scott. He was impressed with the results. Scott also said the pandemic has given him time to reflect and dig into the music. Scott’s new project is titled “Elevation” and will be released on August 21st on all platforms. To hear his single “Ignite” watch the segment above.