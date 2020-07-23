Fab feet for sandal season

Host Tati Amare chatted with Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan about how to keep your feet looking fabulous during sandal season.

As many people already know, you have to have the right pair of clippers and keep your nails at the right length, but there are a few more steps you can take to get fabulous feet. Jon suggests taking a look at your cuticles and getting rid of the build-up. He also uses exfoliating mittens during his showers to make his feet soft and shiny. Jon also suggests using a heel rescue cream to moisturize rough areas like your feet and elbows.

If you want to avoid the pedicures, a woven slide or sneaker will give you the comfort in the summer heat without exposing your feet. You can also wear a sandal with a statement color sock.

Watching the video to learn how to keep your feet looking sandal-ready.