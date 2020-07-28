Making a splash on ‘Cannonball'

“Get rich or dive trying.” That’s one of the taglines for the new show Cannonball which sends people flying through the air and splashing down all in the hopes of winning $10,000. If you’ve seen the show Wipeout then you will have a sense of what this is all about.

The host of Cannonball, WWE's Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, joined host Jason Carr this morning to talk about the new show. “When I pulled up to the set, I went ‘OMG’ this thing is huge. It’s like the biggest water park I’ve ever seen,” said Mizanin.

The contestants are from all walks of life. Each of the contestants have unique careers and specialties. Mizanin said this is the perfect show to sit and watch with the whole family. “Especially in a time like right now where I feel like there’s a lot of drama in the world. Sometimes you need an escape and Cannonball is that perfect escape just to laugh,” he said.

Watch the video above to see what “The Miz” had to say about his WWE career and how it prepared him for this opportunity.