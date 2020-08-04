How to protect your pets from getting lost

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When the weather is nice you and the kids aren’t the only ones who want to be outside. So do your pets and sometimes they get loose. Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane joined host Jason Carr to explain how you can help ensure that your pet gets back to you safely.

“One of the most important things that you can do if your pet does become loose or lost is to have a collar with an ID tag on it that has their name, address and a good working phone number for you,” said Chrisman. Microchips are also valuable, but make sure the information they carry is up-to-date.

She also introduced a new pet that is looking for a loving home. Sam is a black and white long haired cat. Our sponsor the Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts Sam.