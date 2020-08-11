Meet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new Titans

After weeks of competition, it all came down to one final event to name the new Titans on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s show, “The Titan Games.” This is a course that actually stopped ninja warrior Jessie Graff, but it didn’t stop these titans - Dani Speegle and Matt Chan. They joined host Jason Carr over video chat to talk about the details of the fierce competition.

The games feature feats of strength and agility. Dani came in confident of her abilities, while Matt was a bit more nervous. Both made it to the end of the competition. When asked if they thought Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could complete all their same challenges, they both said the former athlete definitely has the muscles to pull it off. Up next, Dani is preparing to tackle the CrossFit games, while Matt is returning to work as a firefighter.

For their full interview on what it was like to be on the show, watch the clip above.